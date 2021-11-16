Halo Infinite Topped 272,000 Peak Players on Launch Day on Steam - News

posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft and 343 Industries yesterday shadow dropped the the free-to-play Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta and Season 1 for all players on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Despite no warning and releasing on a Monday it is already the most successful first-party Xbox game on Steam with peak concurrent players on launch day alone reaching 272,586 players, according to SteamDB.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection held the record previously with 161,024 peak concurrent players. Recently released Forza Horizon 5 had a peak player count of 81,096.

Season 1, called Heroes of Reach, won't end until May 2, 2022. It was originally scheduled to only last a few months.

All of the maps, core modes, Academy features, and Battle Pass are available in the Beta and progress carries over when Halo Infinite officially launches on December 8.

The campaign for Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

