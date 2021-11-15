Halo Infinite Multiplayer Season 1 Heroes of Reach Now Ends in May 2022 - News

/ 210 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Earlier today Microsoft and 343 Industries shadow dropped the the free-to-play Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta and Season 1 for all players on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

The developer via Halo Waypoint revealed Season 1, called Heroes of Reach, won't end until May 2, 2022. It was originally scheduled to only last a few months.

All of the maps, core modes, Academy features, and Battle Pass are available in the Beta and progress carries over when Halo Infinite officially launches on December 8.

"When you start playing the beta, you will notice in the Battle Pass UI that Season 1 will last from now until May 2022, which is a change from our original goal of shipping a new Season every three months," said Halo Infinite head of creative Joseph Staten.

"We made the decision to extend Season 1 to give ourselves more time to ensure Season 2 meets our high quality bar and so we can finish development for Season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team.

"Importantly, with the Season 1 extension, we aren’t just stretching-out our original Season 1 plan. Indeed, we took this opportunity to add additional events, customization items and other content to Season 1 to make it an even richer experience from start to finish.

"For example, starting today and through the first week, you can log-in to Halo Infinite to unlock a free collection of 20th anniversary themed cosmetics. Following this free reward period, the start of our Season 1 opening event, 'Fracture: Tenrai,' will kick off on November 23. This will be your first of multiple opportunities to earn Season 1’s samurai-themed armor pieces and other customization items."

The campaign for Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles