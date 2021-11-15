Forza Horizon 5 Enters the UK Retail Charts in 4th - Sales

Call of Duty: Vanguard has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending November 13, 2021. Retail sales for the game dropped 47 percent week-on-week, which is a smaller drop than usual for a Call of Duty title. However, week one sales were well below last year's release.

One of the two big Xbox first-party releases this holiday season, Forza Horizon 5, debuted in fourth place. Retail sales are down by 80 percent compared to 2018's Forza Horizon 4.

However, with digital sales being bigger and Xbox Game Pass, retail sales don't tell the entire story. We do know the racing game had over 4.5 million players across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and cloud on its launch day alone. This was enough to make it the largest launch day for any first-party Xbox game.

Jurassic World: Evolution 2 debuted in sixth place with sales down 37 percent compared to the previous entry. 34 percent of retail sales were on PS5, 33 percent on PS4, and 33 percent on Xbox. Xbox games generally have a higher digital ratio than PlayStation games.

Shin Megami Tensei V debuted in ninth place. Launch retail sales are 60 percent higher than Bravely Default II, 43 percent higher than Monster Hunter Stories 2, and 23 percent higher than Tales of Arise.

FIFA 22 remains in second place as sales increased 11 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Forza Horizon 5 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Jurassic World: Evolution 2 - NEW Mario Party Superstars Minecraft (NS) Shin Megami Tensei V - NEW Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

