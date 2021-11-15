Tencent Acquires Soleil and Valhalla Parent Company Wake Up Interactive - News

Tencent Holdings announced it has acquired Soleil and Valhalla Game Studios parent company Wake Up Interactive.

The acquisition will help Wake Up Interactive enable it to develop its own high-quality games for worldwide markets. Soleil is developing Project EDO (tentative title), a multiplayer online action game.

Read the press release below:

Since its 2017 founding, the Wake Up Group has provided planning and development of various games for consoles, PCs, and smartphones for the global market, along with its wholly owned subsidiaries, Soleil Ltd. and Valhalla Game Studios Ltd.

The acquisition by Tencent, a world leading internet and technology company, which operates a leading global platform for game development, publishing, and operations, will strengthen Wake Up’s management base and accelerate investment in development of its own high-quality games and creation of new intellectual property to complement its existing core business of commissioned game development.

Project EDO (tentative title) is just getting underway as the first step in our new IP development scheme. This is an multiplayer online action game that combines Soleil’s greatest strengths such as “ninja” and “exquisite action.”

