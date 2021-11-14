The Spirit and the Mouse Launches in Late 2022 - News

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer Alblune announced the narrative-focused adventure game, The Spirit and the Mouse, will launch for PC via Steam in late 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

After a shocking thunderstorm brings them together, unlikely allies Lila the mouse and Lumion the Spirit guardian must work in tandem to restore balance to their quaint village. Thankfully, Lila has her big heart and electrifying new powers to aid her on this journey. Guide her through a heartwarming adventure across Sainte-et-Claire to befriend playful electric spirits called Kibblins and illuminate this village once more.

The Spirit and the Mouse is a narrative-focused adventure game that has you searching every nook and cranny of this world to complete objectives and collect items to aid you in your humble quest to assist those in need.

Listen to the villagers’ woes, then find the Kibblins who are running amok in order to fix the village’s newfound electricity problems. By doing good and working together with these lively spirits, Lila can then put Lumion back in the sky where he belongs!

Key Features:

Explore the charming French village of Sainte-et-Claire and discover its secrets at your own pace from the perspective of a tiny mouse!

Use electricity-based powers to traverse the world around you, solve character-driven puzzles, and bring the villagers’ stories to life.

Help the troubled local villagers by going on quests and placating the mischievous Kibblins through charming mini-games.

Collect energy and happiness to unlock new abilities throughout the course of your adventure.

