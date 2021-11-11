Jeff Grub Claims Microsoft is 'Definitely Making' a New 1 vs 100 Game - News

VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb and known leaker on the latest episode of GrubbSnax has claimed Microsoft is "definitely making" a new 1 vs 100 game.

"1 vs. 100 is coming back," Grubb said. "They are definitely making that game and it seems like it’s coming from the AltspaceVR team. They’re spearheading the project and all of the avatars we saw in the Microsoft Teams thing last week, they’re going to use those avatars and bring that stuff in."

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has previously shown interest in a new 1 vs 100 game.

"We should do it again," said Spencer at the time when asked about the game. "The problem with 1 vs 100 specifically is it’s an IP that’s owned by a a game show company.

"But I’ll say Matt [Booty] and I have had a lot of discussions about the idea, whether it’s that IP specifically or just the idea of what it was, is something that we’d love to go do."

