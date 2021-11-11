Call of Duty: Vanguard Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 90,517 Units - Sales

/ 701 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Mario Party Superstars (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 81,399 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 7, 2021.

Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4) debuted in second place with sales of 28,321 units. The PS5 version debuted in fifth with sales of 12,754 units.

Danganronpa Decadence (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 20,938 units. Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 12,167 units.

Eight of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, one for the PlayStation 4, and one for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 90,517 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 10,120 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,593 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 709 units, and the 3DS sold 433 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 81,399 (244,655) [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE, 11/05/21) – 28,321 (New) [NSW] Danganronpa Decadence (Spike Chunsoft, 11/04/21) – 20,938 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,101 (2,896,232) [PS5] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE, 11/05/21) – 12,754 (New) [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21) – 12,167 (New) [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco, 10/28/21) – 12,079 (82,928) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,726 (4,123,374) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10,569 (4,489,510) [NSW] Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (Koei Tecmo, 10/28/21) – 9,778 (30,364)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 45,880 (17,347,401) Switch Lite – 23,017 (4,139,827) Switch OLED Model – 21,620 (284,497) PlayStation 5 – 8,520 (979,660) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,600 (188,368) Xbox Series S – 1,570 (48,756) Xbox Series X – 1,023 (67,366) PlayStation 4 – 709 (7,817,226) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 433 (1,176,571)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles