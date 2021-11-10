Todd Howard: Starfield is 'Skyrim in Space in All the Best Ways' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 418 Views
Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard in an interview with IGN discussed many things including the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, along with The Elder Scrolls VI, Starfield and Fallout.
Howard talking about Starfield says that Skyrim is part of their DNA and described the upcoming space RPG as "Skyrim in space."
"I think it’s part of our DNA," Howard said. "Those things that we like- being able to touch the world, and what are you looting from people, what are the factions… I think there is more Skyrim in terms of game structure in Starfield. Now that you mention it, the way the factors work.
"The skill system [in Skyrim] is really, really like the skill system in Starfield, and it follows a bit from things we’ve done in Fallout and Elder Scrolls. So I think this is part of our DNA. You’re gonna see those hallmarks in anything we do that is kind of a mainline Bethesda game."
"It’s Skyrim in space, I say, in all the best ways."
Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022.
Hopefully it doesn't also turn out to be Skyrim in space in all the worst ways, as in chock full of bugs and MTX lol
I played original Skyrim when it launched up until 2013, so thankfully I didn't have to endure the MTX that came with Special Edition lol. At least the bugs were fun at that time lol, but I'm definitely hoping Creation Club stays clear of Starfield for sure, and they better use this extra year for bug squashing.
Now that they're a first-party studio, I share your hope that they're professionalized more on the bug front. First-party games in general (Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo) are rarely as buggy at launch as what most third-parties release (I'm looking at you EA, Ubisoft, Zenimax before the buyout, etc.). So hopefully Microsoft instills more of a first-party culture (delay it, or release it in pieces, but make sure what you release is actually playable) in place of a third-party culture (release it to make its launch date no matter how bad it is, and patch it later).
And actually, that's the first time I've noticed that first-party games tend to release in pretty solid states from all of the big-3. Exceptions of course (Master Chief Collection for example), but more often than not everything first-party, from something as expansive as Forza Horizon 5 to something as contained as Mario Kart, releases in a relatively solid states. Interesting.
That's exactly what I'm hoping for! I look at Obsidian as an example. For years, starting with their first game KOTOR II up until The Outer Worlds, Obsidian always struggled either with budget, time, or both. KOTOR II and Fallout: New Vegas are considered some of, if not the best, games ever in their franchises, yet are agreed upon that they were very buggy and were incomplete in many ways. Both of those games, Obsidian were only allowed a year and a half of development time lol.
Now though under Xbox, they've been given a massive budget for their games and all the time they need to make them. I have a good feeling Bethesda will benefit the same way. It also helps now that they're only developing for Series X/S and PC instead of a couple of generations of multiplat consoles.
I hope they show off some gameplay soon because so far it looks boring
How can you say it looks boring when they haven't shown anything off yet? Lol all they've shown so far is concept art of places we'll be able to explore and some worldbuilding in regards to a few of the factions that will be in the game and the setting. But thankfully, Todd Howard did just come out and say that gameplay will be shown next summer. So, we'll assume E3 2022 will be Starfield's full showcase.