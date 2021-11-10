Todd Howard: Starfield is 'Skyrim in Space in All the Best Ways' - News

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard in an interview with IGN discussed many things including the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, along with The Elder Scrolls VI, Starfield and Fallout.

Howard talking about Starfield says that Skyrim is part of their DNA and described the upcoming space RPG as "Skyrim in space."

"I think it’s part of our DNA," Howard said. "Those things that we like- being able to touch the world, and what are you looting from people, what are the factions… I think there is more Skyrim in terms of game structure in Starfield. Now that you mention it, the way the factors work.

"The skill system [in Skyrim] is really, really like the skill system in Starfield, and it follows a bit from things we’ve done in Fallout and Elder Scrolls. So I think this is part of our DNA. You’re gonna see those hallmarks in anything we do that is kind of a mainline Bethesda game."

"It’s Skyrim in space, I say, in all the best ways."

Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022.

