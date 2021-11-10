Todd Howard is Confident with Starfield Release Date - News

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard in an interview with IGN said he is confident Starfield will make its November 11, 2022 release date.

"It’s a very, very ambitious game," said Howard. "We were confident about the date when we put that out there. Our main focus is just making the best game that we possibly can. It’s a very, very ambitious game, and we’ve been through this a number of times."

"We put it in a trailer," he later added about the release date. "Like it’s on the screen."

"We want to do the best job we can, and there’s still so much to do. I feel good about the game, and we’re confident about the date.

"We’re at a state where we can play the whole game. But again, there’s so much to do. It’s a very, very ambitious game, and we’re not going to let off the gas there. And given how the world’s gone, it’s hard to project exactly what’s going to happen when.

"In the grand scheme of the world, we have it great, but creatively, getting together and making those creative decisions and looking at a game together has definitely been challenging for all game developers during this time. And you see that. We’re a little bit fortunate that the leads on the project and a lot of our staff have worked together for so long that our ability to do that whether we’re sitting at home and we also have other studios. We’ve always kind of done remote work, where we’re talking to somebody in Montreal or Texas. And so those things have worked out really really well for us."

Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022.

