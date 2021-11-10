Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Starts in 2022 - News

/ 313 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE in a blog post announced Battlefield 2042 Season 1 won't launch until 2022. It will include a new Specialist, Battle Pass and Portal content.

"We’re taking a new approach to live service with not only a commitment to new content, but a goal of enhancing the Battlefield experience through seasons that will continue to evolve the world of Battlefield 2042," said DICE.

"In our first year of live service, we will deliver four Seasons, with four Battle Passes, four new Specialists, and new locations along with more fresh content. We also intend to deliver updates to Battlefield Portal that will give players more ways to build and share new Battlefield experiences with the world.

"That means for Season 1, you can expect a new Specialist, Battle Pass and Portal content, and maybe even some new sights to see as the story of Battlefield 2042 continues to unfold. Expect more details early next year.

"During launch we’ll also kick off the Preseason with Weekly Missions and Rewards, Limited Time Modes, featured Creator Spotlights and experiences in Battlefield Portal, and more!"

Battlefield 2042 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles