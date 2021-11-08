Deathloop Director Promoted to Studio Head at Arkane Lyon - News

/ 563 Views

by, posted 18 hours ago

Dinga Bakaba, the co-director of Deathloop, has been appointed as the new studio head at Arkane Lyon. This follows Romuald Capron stepping down as the studio head.

He will also be a co-creative director at Arkane Lyon, along with Deathloop co-director and studio art director Sebastien Mitton.

Bakaba was hired by Arkan Lyon in November 2010. He has worked on the Dishonored series and Deathloop.

Arkane Lyon in September of this year started development on an unannounced game.

Deathloop released for the PS5 and PC on September 14.

The Creative Director of Deathloop, Dinga Bakaba, has been appointed as the new Studio Head of Arkane Lyon. Great choice!



The Lyon studio is working on a new, unannounced project since at the very least September 2021, a LinkedIn profile shows.https://t.co/8Esegz9izA pic.twitter.com/rjkJdD0wg1 — Klobrille (@klobrille) November 8, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles