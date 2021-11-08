Mario Party Superstars Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 618 Views
Mario Party Superstars (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 43, 2021, according to SELL.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) debuted in third place.
FIFA 22 (PS4) dropped from first to second place, while the Switch version dropped one spot to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to fourth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- FIFA 22
- Far Cry 6
- Riders Republic
Xbox Series X|S
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Riders Republic
- Far Cry 6
- FIFA 22
- FIFA 22
- Riders Republic
- Far Cry 6
- FIFA 22
- NBA 2K22
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mario Party Superstars
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- FIFA 22
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Shin Megami Tensei - Devil Summoner Soul Hackers
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- Age of Empires IV
- FIFA 22
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
