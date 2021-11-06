By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Fable Has Been in Development for 4 Years

by William D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 1,098 Views

Xbox Game Studios' Playground Games has two teams with one team about to release Forza Horizon 5 on November 9. The second team is working on a new entry in the popular Xbox series, Fable, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Fable lead engineer Tom Golton via Twitter revealed the game has been in development for at least four years as he said "4 years of working on Fable at [Playground Games]. So excited for this game." This means the game has been in development since 2017.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer previously said he and the Fable team "can’t wait to get to show more."

Kakadu18 (6 hours ago)

This will be great. Maybe it's already releasing next year.

aiwass Kakadu18 (4 hours ago)

Great based on what...? It's Fable in concept only, there's no one involved in the previous games developing it as far as we know, and the company making it has only made racing games in the past. There's zero reason to be hyped until actual gameplay is shown.

Kakadu18 aiwass (3 hours ago)

It just seems like they put alot of effort into it.
A franchise doesn't necessarily always need to have the same developers to stay great.

shikamaru317 aiwass (3 hours ago)

-They actually do have a few former Lionhead devs on the team.

-The vast majority of the team making it didn't work on Forza Horizon games, they largely staffed up a new studio out of many devs who have experience on RPG and action-adventure games. The production designer worked on GTA V and MGS V. The writing team has multiple former Batman Arkham devs. Chief Designer worked on GTA V, Principle Combat Designer worked on Hellblade, the Senior Gameplay Designer worked on Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3, the Lead Quest Designer worked on Borderlands 3, Lead Environment Artist worked on The Division while the Principle Environment Artist worked on Mass Effect and Dragon Age. Lead Character Artist worked on Hitman and Ghost Recon.

gtotheunit91 aiwass (3 hours ago)

You don’t know much about what’s going on in the development of the game then lol

rapsuperstar31 aiwass (2 hours ago)

If I were you I would have argued more with poster that said this could be the best rpg of the last 10 years. Someone stating this will be great when being made by a great developer seems like a fair assessment.

Pemalite (11 hours ago)

I have been hanging for a Fable to draw me in since Fable 2.

Fable 3 was okay... But the time skip made the game feel woefully incomplete... Despite the strong premise.

Azzanation (15 hours ago)

4 years? I didn't think they started development back in 2017, but good to know.

hunter_alien (16 hours ago)

Oh man, this game has all the chances of being the best RPG's of the last 10 years. Can't wait. Playground always delivers.

