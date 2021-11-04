Battlefield 2042 Beta Had 7.7 Million Players - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have announced 7.7 million people participated in the Battlefield 2042 open beta in October. This includes 3.1 million people during the early access period. This is the largest open beta ever for the publisher.

Battlefield 2042 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19.

