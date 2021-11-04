Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Mode Gets Der Anfang Intro Cinematic - News

Publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games ahead of the official launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard tomorrow has released the "Der Anfang" intro cinematic for the Zombies mode.

"Scouring the globe for a means to win the war, Oberführer Wolfram Von List acquired a collection of ancient artifacts to turn the tide for the Third Reich. Then Projekt Endstation came online... and they awakened," reads the description to the video.

View the Zombies "Der Anfang" intro cinematic below:

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on Friday, November 5 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

