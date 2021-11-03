Super Mario 3D All-Stars Update Adds N64 Controller Support for Super Mario 64 - News

Nintendo has released update 1.1.1 for Super Mario 3D All-Stars. It adds supports for the Nintendo Switch Online member exclusive Nintendo 64 Controller in Super Mario 64.

Read the patch notes below:

Super Mario 64 now supports the Nintendo Switch Online member exclusive Nintendo 64 Controller (sold separately). Players can now play this title using the same controls as found in the original Nintendo 64 release. Information on connecting this controller can be found here. All button displays within Super Mario 64 will not reflect the Nintendo 64 controller.

now supports the Nintendo Switch Online member exclusive Nintendo 64 Controller (sold separately). Players can now play this title using the same controls as found in the original Nintendo 64 release.

