Dawn of the Monsters Arrives in Early 2022 - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher WayForward and developer 13AM Games announced the cooperative kaiju beat ’em up game, Dawn of the Monsters, will launch in early 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the official announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Dawn of the Monsters is a cooperative kaiju beat ’em up coming in 2021.

Players take control of powerful monsters in order to take on the evil Nephilim—a horde of creatures that are hellbent on destroying the planet. Liberate four major metropolitan areas, from Toronto to Tokyo, in this epic action game.

Featuring beautiful 2.5D graphics inspired by the works of Mike Mignola, bone-crunching combat with the depth of a fighter, RPG upgrades, and fully destructible environments. Couch cooperative play is bigger and badder than ever before.

