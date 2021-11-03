Psychonauts 2 Gets Quality Of Life Update - News

Double Fine Productions' lead designer Seth Marinello in a new video has outlined the Quality of Life update for Psychonauts 2.

One of the new features added to the game is the Otto Shot, which is available to purchase in-game once you finish the story. The Otto Shothelps you spot Figments, PSI Challenge Card and more to make it easier for completionists. Checkmarks have also been added to fast travel locations on a world's map to let you know whether everything has been collected in a level.

View the Quality of Life update video below:

Psychonauts 2 is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

