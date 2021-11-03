Platinum Games Delays Sol Cresta - News

/ 413 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Platinum Games during the Hideki Kamiya's Very Sorry Stream announced it has delayed Sol Cresta from December 9 to an unannounced date.

Platinum Games chief game designer Hideki Kamiya during the live stream showcased new footage of the game.

View the live stream below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles