Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Shutting Down on January 31, 2022

Niantic's augmented reality mobile game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, will be shutting down on January 31, 2022, announced the developer.

The game will be removed from the App Store, Google Play and Galaxy Store on December 6, 2021, and players will no longer be able to make in-game purchases starting on the same day.

"When we launched Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, our vision was to allow players to experience the wizarding world right in their real-world surroundings as they stepped outside and explored their neighborhoods," said the developer.

"Over the years, millions of witches and wizards around the globe have embarked on real-world adventures, coming together to keep magic hidden safe within the wizarding world while joining forces to take on The Unforgivable. During this time, players have also worked alongside Hermione and Harry as part of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the London Five and are now on the verge of putting an end to the Calamity."

Starting today, the following changes will be made to the game:

All Daily Assignments will have their rewards increased

All Potion Brew times will be reduced by 50% with Master Notes

The daily cap on sending and opening Gifts will be removed

Barrufio’s Brain Elixir potion will now award 3× player XP

1920s Portkey Portmanteaus will appear on the map more frequently and associated Fragment rewards will be doubled

Spell Energy and Ingredients will appear on the map more frequently

The following events are planned over the next few months:

November Dolores Umbridge Lethal Adversaries Event Half-Blood Prince Brilliant Event Part 1 Lucius Malfoy Lethal Adversaries Event Half-Blood Prince Brilliant Event Part 2

December Bellatrix Lethal Adversaries Event Horcrux Hunt Part 2 Voldemort Lethal Adversaries Event Deathly Hallows Brilliant Event Part 1 Holiday Event Deathly Hallows Brilliant Event Part 2

January We’ll share more details regarding additional game changes that’ll happen during the month of January.



Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launched in June 2020.

