Switch Reportedly to Miss Production Target by 20% Due to Shortages - News

by, posted 17 hours ago

Nintendo will reportedly fall short of its Nintendo Switch production target for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 by 20 percent, according to a new report from Nikkei.

Nintendo had originally planned to produce 30 million Switch consoles in the current fiscal year, however, Nikkei reports Nintendo will now only be able to produce 24 million Switch consoles. This is due to the continued shortages of semiconductors and other electronic parts.

"We are assessing their impact on our production," a Nintendo spokesperson told Nikkei.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has said the company was not able to manufacture as many console units as it had wanted to and there was still uncertainty over production.

The Nintendo Switch has sold over 93 million units worldwide as of October 23, according to VGChartz estimates.

