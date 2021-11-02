FIFA 22 Tops the French Charts - Sales

FIFA 22 (PS4) has remained first place on the French charts for week 42, 2021, according to SELL. The PlayStation 5 version is up one spot to second place and the Switch version has re-entered the top five in fourth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) have re-entered the top five in third and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Xbox Series X|S

Far Cry 6 FIFA 22 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibu: The Hinokami Chronicles

PS4 FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibu: The Hinokami Chronicles Xbox One FIFA 22 Double Pack: Assassin's Creed Odyssey + Assassin's Creed Origins Crysis Remastered Trilogy Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Pokémon Ultra Moon Luigi's Mansion 2 PC FIFA 22 Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4

