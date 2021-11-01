Battlefield 2042 Trailer Showcases Ray-Tracing and DLSS - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have released a new trailer for the PC version of Battlefield 2042 that features ray-tracing, DLSS, and Reflex.

"Only a GeForce RTX graphics card, desktop or laptop will deliver the definitive Battlefield 2042 PC experience," reads a blog post from Nvidia. "Accelerate performance with the critically acclaimed NVIDIA DLSS, enhance image quality with ray-traced ambient occlusion, and optimize system latency with NVIDIA Reflex. And through GeForce Experience you can download and install our Battlefield 2042 Game Ready Driver with just a few clicks."

"Ray tracing refines graphics, creating more realistic scenes that help immerse you in the action," Nvidia added. "In Battlefield 2042, EA and DICE are introducing Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion, which accurately adds shadows where game elements occlude light. Be that between a soldier and a wall, a tank and the tarmac, or foliage and the ground.

"Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion (RTAO), requires a Microsoft DirectX Raytracing (DXR) capable graphics card or laptop GPU, and runs best on GeForce RTX thanks to our dedicated RT Cores that accelerate ray tracing workloads."

View the trailer below:

Battlefield 2042 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19.

