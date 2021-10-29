PUBG Parent Company KRAFTON Acquires Subnautica Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment - News

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds parent company KRAFTON announced it will acquire Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment.

KRAFTON has an expansion strategy to secure and invest in "top-tier talent that aspires to evolve, innovate, and create new experiences." Unknown Worlds is KRAFTON's sixth independent studio. The other five studios are PUBG Studios, Striking Distance Studios, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings and Dreamotion.

"Unknown Worlds are incredibly skilled and passionate developers with an unparalleled gift for creativity and a proven track record of building successful player-driven worlds," said KRAFTON CEO CH Kim.

"KRAFTON will spare no effort in helping them. Not only do they enhance our development capabilities, but we share a goal of creating unique experiences for global audiences."

Unknown Worlds Entertainment CEO Charlie Cleveland added, "It was immediately apparent how closely Unknown Worlds and KRAFTON are aligned in the way we think about games and game development. Subnautica and PUBG both started humbly and evolved successfully through constant iteration and feedback. We want to bring new games to the world stage—and with KRAFTON, we’re a big step closer. We’re truly looking forward to our future together."

