The King of Fighters XV Open Beta for PS5 and PS4 Runs from November 19 to 22 - News

SNK during today's State of Play announced the open beta for The King of Fighters XV on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will run from November 19 at 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET to November 22 at 6:59am PT / 9:59am ET.

"Our newest character is quite mysterious, as she’s a medium who can speak to the earth and control holy soil," said chief producer Yasuyuki Oda. "Also, she’s joined arms with the general Heidern and another new character, Isla.

"Some may have noticed the details on her clothing are similar to the embroidery found on another character, and so along with that info and the fact that she’s paired up with such a strange team means this story is something you won’t want to miss! Get ready for some awesome fights with the cool and collected mysterious Dolores."

View a trailer of newcomer fighter Dolores below:

Read details on the open beta below:

Playable Modes Online Casual Match Room Match Offline Versus Training

Playable Characters Chizuru Kagura Chris Dolores Iori Yagami Kyo Kusanagi Shermie Shun’ei Yashiro Nanakase



