Call of Duty: Vanguard to Have 'Significantly' Smaller Install Size on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC

Publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games announced Call of Duty: Vanguard on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC will have a "significantly" smaller install size thanks to new on-demand texture streaming technology. The new technology is expected to save 30 percent to 50 percent of storage space on the next-generation console and on PC.

"Good news for hard drives everywhere: Vanguard’s install size at launch will be significantly below previous Call Of Duty releases," said the developers via Twitter. "New on-demand texture streaming tech expected to save up to 30%-50%+ on next-gen console and PC hard drive disk space."

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on Friday, November 5 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net.

