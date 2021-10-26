Blizzard Cancels BlizzCon 2022, Event Being 'Reimagined' - News

/ 256 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Blizzard Entertainment announced it has cancelled BlizzCon 2022, an online event that was scheduled for early next year. The company will take the time to "reimagine" what BlizzCon will look like in the future.

"Any BlizzCon event takes every single one of us to make happen, an entire-company effort, fueled by our desire to share what we create with the community we care about so much," reads a blog post from Blizzard. "At this time, we feel the energy it would take to put on a show like this is best directed towards supporting our teams and progressing development of our games and experiences.

"Additionally, we would also like to take the time to reimagine what a BlizzCon event of the future could look like. The first BlizzCon was held 16 years ago, and so much has changed in the time since—most notably, the multiple ways in which players and communities can come together and feel like they are a part of something bigger. Whatever the event looks like in the future, we also need to ensure that it feels as safe, welcoming, and inclusive as possible.

"We’re committed to continual communication with our players, and we see BlizzCon playing a big role in that going forward. We’re excited about what we’ll do with the event when we revisit it in the future."

Blizzard does plan to continue to make announcements and updates on its games despite BlizzCon being cancelled.

" We have a lot of exciting upcoming news and releases to share with you," said the company. "You’ll continue hearing about those through our franchise channels, with the talented people on the BlizzCon team playing a part in supporting these efforts."

Activision Blizzard is currently facing multiple lawsuits due to allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles