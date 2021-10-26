Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gets New Trailer and Details - News

The Pokemon Company and developers ILCA and Game Freak have released new details and a new trailer for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The Boss and Commanders of the Mysterious Team Galactic

As players explore Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, they’ll cross paths with friends and opponents alike.

Cyrus and Weavile – A charismatic figure who rules over Team Galactic. Cyrus always speaks and acts with a calm, logical demeanor. He detests human minds and emotions, finding them defective.

– A charismatic figure who rules over Team Galactic. Cyrus always speaks and acts with a calm, logical demeanor. He detests human minds and emotions, finding them defective. Mars and Purugly – Mars is a strong-willed commander who hates to lose and has sworn loyalty to Cyrus. Her passion for Pokemon sometimes inspires powerful emotional outbursts. Her partner Pokemon is Purugly.

– Mars is a strong-willed commander who hates to lose and has sworn loyalty to Cyrus. Her passion for Pokemon sometimes inspires powerful emotional outbursts. Her partner Pokemon is Purugly. Jupiter and Skuntank – Jupiter has a mysterious air about her. She is certainly skilled at Pokemon battles, but she’s willing to do anything—even steal other people’s Pokemon—to achieve her goals. Her partner Pokemon is Skuntank.

– Jupiter has a mysterious air about her. She is certainly skilled at Pokemon battles, but she’s willing to do anything—even steal other people’s Pokemon—to achieve her goals. Her partner Pokemon is Skuntank. Saturn and Toxicroak – Saturn is a cool and collected commander. Despite being one of the few who occasionally harbor doubts about Cyrus’ plans, Saturn is cold and dispassionate enough to carry out his orders faithfully. His partner Pokemon is Toxicroak.

The Toughest Pokemon Trainers in Town: Gym Leaders

Candice and Abomasnow – Gym Leader Candice of the Snowpoint City Gym uses Ice-type Pokemon, with Abomasnow heading her team. Known as the Diamond Dust Girl, she’s a passionate Trainer who really emphasizes the value of focus.

– Gym Leader Candice of the Snowpoint City Gym uses Ice-type Pokemon, with Abomasnow heading her team. Known as the Diamond Dust Girl, she’s a passionate Trainer who really emphasizes the value of focus. Volkner and Luxray – Gym Leader Volkner of the Sunyshore City Gym uses Electric-type Pokemon, with Luxray heading his team. He’s said to be the strongest Gym Leader in the Sinnoh region, but he’s grown bored by a lack of tough challengers, so he spends his time constantly remodeling the Gym.

Legendary Pokemon Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf

These three Legendary Pokemon appear in the myths of the Sinnoh region. According to the people of Sinnoh, Uxie is the Being of Knowledge, Mesprit is the Being of Emotion, and Azelf is the Being of Willpower. How will these three Pokemon be involved in your adventure?

Three Lakes that Represent the Sinnoh Region

Sinnoh features three lakes filled with bountiful water: Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, and Lake Valor. It is said that Legendary Pokemon slumber at the bottom of these lakes.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

