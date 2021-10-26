Team Ninja and Kou Shibusawa Developing Romance of the Three Kingdoms Action Game - News

Team Ninja and Kou Shibusawa during the Kou Shibusawa 40th Anniversary Program: Fall Campaign live stream announced the two are working together to develop a Romance of the Three Kingdoms action game.

The Romance of the Three Kingdoms series is best known for being strategy games developed by the Kou Shibusawa brand. Team Ninja is best known for developing action games like Ninja Gaiden and Nioh.

