Rumor: Xbox Secures Exclusivity on 'Big' Third-Party Title - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,015 Views
Video game insider Millie A on Twitter has heard from a few people Xbox has secured a "big" third-party title as an exclusive. The game is said to not just launch on Xbox Game Pass, which likely means some sort of Xbox console exclusive at launch.
The insider mentions the words "delighted" and "ecstatic" when it comes describing the parties involved.
"A few people have mentioned to me that Xbox have secured some sort of exclusivity on a BIG third party title," said Millie. "Not just to launch on Game Pass. The terms ‘delighted’ and ‘ecstatic’ are being used when describing all parties involved."
Windows Central's Jez Corden and VenturBeat's Jeff Grubb in follow up tweets said they haven't heard anything about this.
As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.
As generic as possible rumour and without sources so 0 trust.
Not too sure why this is downvoted as most of the big xbox insiders have said they’ve heard nothing of this. Im interested but I seriously doubt this means anything
Yep, not even complaining of what can be or cannot be the title (and sure MS can secure big 3rd party exclusives), my point is just that such open and generic rumor doesn`t mean anything, just that.
I can think of 4 possibilities:
-Ninja Gaiden reboot
-Splinter Cell reboot
-Bioshock 4
-Mass Effect 4
All 4 series have had at least one game that was timed exclusive to Xbox in the past, and would therefore make logical targets for Xbox. However, it's worth noting that there are already rumors that Sony managed to lock in a timed exclusivity deal on Bioshock 4.
Ninja Gaiden isn't as popular or hyped, and Splinter Cell isn't in the same league either, in my opinion. Bioshock 4 would be big. Mass Effect 4 would be megaton. Mario Kart 9 would make minds explode.
Half-Life 3 would bend time and space
I'm figuring on it being Mass Effect 4. Xbox is leaning hard on RPG's these days and BioWare has a history of making exclusive or timed exclusive games on Xbox like KOTOR, Jade Empire, and Mass Effect being full console exclusives then Mass Effect 2 being timed. So Mass Effect in particular has that track record and what I would be leaning towards if these rumors are true
Tell that to the PS3 copy of Mass Effect on my shelf :o
I know. Which is why I didn't mention that title lol
"Mass Effect being full console exclusive" ...but you did? o.O
Ooooooooh, i didn't know the game came to PS3 5 years later lol muh bad!
A small bet on the sequel to The Medium or Outriders
Idk if those titles are big enough to have the guy tweeting about it describe it as big in all caps lol. I'm wondering if it's a Japanese title since Xbox is trying so hard to get into that market or even Mass Effect 4 since there's history of exclusivity on Xbox for that franchise.