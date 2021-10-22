Far Cry 6 and Back 4 Blood Take Top 2 Spots on the Australian Charts - Sales

Far Cry 6 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 17, 2021.

Back 4 Blood is in second place, followed by FIFA 22, which is down one spot to take third place. Metroid Dread debuted in its second week dropped to fourth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to fifth place, while Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibu: The Hinokami Chronicles debuted in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Far Cry 6 Back 4 Blood FIFA 22 Metroid Dread Grand Theft Auto V Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibu: The Hinokami Chronicles - NEW NBA 2K22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hot Wheels Unleashed Red Dead Redemption 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

