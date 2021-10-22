Cotton 100% Arrives October 29 for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher ININ Games announced the shoot ’em up, Cotton 100%, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on October 29.

Strictly Limited Games will also sell physical editions of the game for the Switch and PS4.

The Standard Edition is priced at €29.99 and limited to 2,500 copies for Switch and 1,500 copies for PlayStation 4. It includes a copy of the game and a colorful manual.

The Colector's Edition is priced at €64.99 and limited to 1,500 copies for Switch and 800 copies for PlayStation 4. It includes a copy of the game and a colorful manual, Collector’s Edition box, original soundtrack, large reversible poster, logo sticker, bonus card, six character cards, and a Japanese-style tea cup, figure, traditional towel, and art print.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The world fell into complete darkness after the evil villain Wool stole the seven willows. The Fairy Queen Velvet sent out Silk, a beautiful fairy, to get the willows back. On her way, she meets the witch Nata de Cotton. And with our main character introduced, Cotton and Silk head off to save the world. Cotton 100% is a great introduction to everyone who’s new to the franchise and a throwback for everyone who played it back in 1994. The bright and colorful adventure will make every fan’s heart beat faster.

