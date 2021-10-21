Forza Horizon 5 Requires Over 100 GB of Storage Space - News

Earlier this week, publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games announced Forza Horizon 5 has gone gold.

The developer has now revealed the file size of the game on all the platforms it will be available for. The racing game will require 103 GB of storage capacity on the Xbox Series X|S and PC, while 116 GB is required on the Xbox One.

"With the high-speed internal SSD storage found on Xbox Series X|S consoles, we’ve reduced the install footprint of Forza Horizon 5 on those systems by optimizing our assets for higher bandwidth streaming," reads the blog post from Playground Games.

"That means a shorter download combined with super-fast loading times so you can seamlessly jump into the action as soon as you say “Let’s ¡Go!"

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9.

