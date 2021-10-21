Happy Game Arrives October 28 for Switch and PC - News

/ 225 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Amanita Design announced Happy Game will launch for the Nintendo switch and PC via Steam and GOG on October 28.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A little boy falls asleep to a horrible nightmare. Can you make him happy again?

At first glance, Happy Game looks and plays like a typical Amanita Design game, but it only takes a few more seconds to realize that you’re dealing with something rather twisted here. Instead of charming landscapes or cute microscopic worlds, Happy Game‘s nameless hero is thrown into a horrible nightmare, and you can bet that there won’t be too many friendly entities to meet. Quite the opposite. With its uncanny smiley faces, inexplicable abominations and unsettling audio by the Czech freak-folk duo DVA, Happy Game is sure to stay in your head for a long time…

Key Features:

Brand new psychedelic horror adventure from the creators of Botanicula and CHUCHEL.

Botanicula and CHUCHEL. Endure and escape three unforgettable nightmares.

Solve deeply disturbing puzzles in (not so) charming environments.

Deal with suspicious smiley faces and pink bunnies.

Creepy songs and screeches from the Czech freak-folk band DVA.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles