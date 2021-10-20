Starfield Video Details the Settled Systems, Factions, Story, and More - News

Bethesda Game Studios Design Director Emil Pagliarulo in a new Starfield video has provided new details on the upcoming game. It is set in the year 2330 and is based in a small area of our Milky Way galaxy known as the Settled Systems. It extends outward from our solar system for approximately 50 light years.

The Settled Systems has two large factions - the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective. The two factions 20 years before the start of the game engaged in a colony war and at the start of the game have an uneasy peace.

There are still human threats like Ecliptic mercenaries, the pirates of the Crimson Fleet, violent Spacers, and fanatical religious zealots of House Va'ruun.

The Constellation organization is focused on uncovering the mysteries of the galaxy. You are one of its newest member and will explore the deepest reaches of the Settled Systems.

View the Starfield video below:

Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022.

