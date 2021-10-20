Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Versions Delayed to 2022 - News

CD Projekt RED announced the next-generation versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition have been delayed.

The next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077 will now launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in the first quarter of 2022, while The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC in the second quarter of 2022.

The delayed was "based on recommendations supplied by persons supervising development, it has decided to allocate additional time to both projects."

IMPORTANT PRODUCTION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/KOnaIVOt4v — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 20, 2021

