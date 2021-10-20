God of War (2018) is Coming to PC on January 14, 2022 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio have announced the PlayStation 4 game, God of War, will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 14, 2022.

God of War (2018) first launched for PlayStation 4 on April 20, 2018. The sequel, God of War Ragnarok, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2022.

The PC version will have controller support and keyboard mapping customization. The DualShock 4 and DualSense wireless controllers, as well as other gamepads will be supported. There is also support for true 4k resolution, on supported devices, and unlocked framerates.

The PC version includes the following digital content:

Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Enter the Norse Realm

His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… and teach his son to do the same.

Grasp a Second Chance

Kratos is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son.

Journey to a Dark, Elemental World of Fearsome Creatures

From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains and caves of pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters and gods.

Engage in Visceral, Physical Combat

With an over the shoulder camera that brings the player closer to the action than ever before, fights in God of War mirror the pantheon of Norse creatures Kratos will face: grand, gritty and grueling. A new main weapon and new abilities retain the defining spirit of the God of War series while presenting a vision of conflict that forges new ground in the genre.

PC Features:

High Fidelity Graphics – Striking visuals enhanced on PC. Enjoy true 4K resolution, on supported devices, [MU1] with unlocked framerates for peak performance. Dial in your settings via a wide range of graphical presets and options including higher resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, the addition of GTAO and SSDO, and much more.

– Striking visuals enhanced on PC. Enjoy true 4K resolution, on supported devices, [MU1] with unlocked framerates for peak performance. Dial in your settings via a wide range of graphical presets and options including higher resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, the addition of GTAO and SSDO, and much more. NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex Support – Quality meets performance. Harness the AI power of NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images on select Nvidia GPUs. Utilize NVIDIA Reflex low latency technology allowing you to react quicker and hit harder combos with the responsive gameplay you crave on GeForce GPUs.

– Quality meets performance. Harness the AI power of NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images on select Nvidia GPUs. Utilize NVIDIA Reflex low latency technology allowing you to react quicker and hit harder combos with the responsive gameplay you crave on GeForce GPUs. Controls Customization – Play your way. With support for the DualSHock 4 and DualSense wireless controllers, a wide range of other gamepads, and fully customizable bindings for mouse and keyboard, you have the power to fine-tune every action to match your playstyle.

– Play your way. With support for the DualSHock 4 and DualSense wireless controllers, a wide range of other gamepads, and fully customizable bindings for mouse and keyboard, you have the power to fine-tune every action to match your playstyle. Ultra-wide Support – Immerse yourself like never before. Journey through the Norse realms taking in breathtaking vistas in panoramic widescreen. With 21:9 ultra-widescreen support, God of War presents a cinema quality experience that further expands the original seamless theatrical vision.

