Epic Games Announces Publishing Partnerships with EYES OUT and Spry Fox

Epic Games announced it has signed publishing partnerships with two independent studios, EYES OUT and Spry Fox. Both studios are early on in developing their next title.

"We entered the publishing space to support creators and teams of all sizes, pursuing games and experiences within different genres," said Hector Sanchez, Head of Epic Games Publishing.

"The worlds EYES OUT and Spry Fox are creating, and the teams themselves, are perfect examples of this. We want to serve them by giving them full ownership of their IPs and creative freedom with best-in-class financial terms and publishing support. We’re fortunate to be partnering with the best talent in the industry."

Here is an overview of the two studios:

EYES OUT

EYES OUT is a brand-new Los Angeles-based studio co-founded by veteran game designer Cory Davis (Spec-Ops: The Line) and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck. In 2019, Davis and Finck received an Epic MegaGrant, allowing them to begin work on a proof of concept for their first game idea. Impressed by their early work and vision, Epic funded a prototype to further their innovative game idea and expand their team. EYES OUT’s first title will be an as-yet-unannounced multiplatform cosmic horror game built using the Unreal Engine.

"Working with the team at Epic Games Publishing has been an invaluable experience for us," said Cory Davis, Co-Founder and Co-Creative Director at EYES OUT. "Ever since that first glimpse of the existence and anatomy of EGP, we aspired to partner with them. It was made obvious that they were impassioned to fuel and to maximize the developer’s vision. That support and encouragement from a publisher to push us further into the unknown, while honing our original vision, is a dream come true."

Spry Fox

With the mission statement of making “the world a happier place” through games, the award-winning Spry Fox is best known for creating titles with unique mechanics and approachable and unforgettable worlds. Earlier this year, the studio released Cozy Grove, a life-sim game that combined crafting, collection, discovery, and a memorable narrative. The team is now partnering with Epic Games and using Unreal Engine, Epic Online Services, and Epic Account Services to build its most ambitious title to date: a multiplatform, non-violent, persistent multiplayer game designed to encourage friendship and reduce loneliness in the world. The title will support crossplay and cross-progression.

"Epic understands what we’re making and why it’s so special," said Spry Fox co-founder and CEO David Edery. "They see the opportunity to make something beautiful and non-violent that’s broadly appealing to, and can bring together, millions of people. It was clear from the start they believed in us and were willing to provide the support that we needed to tackle something this ambitious. They’ve been a pleasure to work with!"

