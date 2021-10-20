Panorama Cotton Headed to Switch and PS4 on October 29 - News

Publisher ININ Games announced the shoot 'em up, Panorama Cotton, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on October 29.

Strictly Limited Games will sell physical editions of the games.

The Standard Edition includes a copy of the game and a game manual. It is priced at €29.99 and is limited to 2,500 copies on the Switch and 1,500 copies on the PS4.

The Collector’s Edition includes a copy of the game, Collector's Edition box, game manual, original soundtrack, large reversible poster, six Postcards, two Lenticular cards, window sticker, and a Japanese-style tea cup, tea can, and wall scroll. It is priced at €64.99 and is limited to 1,500 copies on the Switch and 800 copies on the PS4.

