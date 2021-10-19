The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Rated for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition has been rated for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in Europe by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI). This could indicate the next-generation versions of the game are not too far off from release.

It was announced earlier this year a free next-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will launch in the second half of 2021. It would be available as a standalone purchase on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, as well as a free upgrade for those who already own the game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The next-generation edition of the game will feature a "range of visual and technical improvements including ray tracing and faster loading times across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content."

It will also have an updated box art and free DLC that is inspired by the The Witcher Netflix series.

The PS5 and Xbox Series versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were rated in Europe today. More info likely coming soon. pic.twitter.com/6MWu9WFUZe — Gematsu (@gematsucom) October 19, 2021

