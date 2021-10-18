Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sora DLC Out Now - News

Nintendo announced the Challenger Pack 11: Sora DLC for version 13.0.0 update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available.

Read the details on the DLC below:

Offline The following spirits from the Kingdom Hearts series will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Riku Kairi Roxas Axel Xion Terra Ventus Aqua The following spirits will appear on the Spirit Board and Shop: Razewing Ratha

General The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Sora Challenger Pack Judd Hat Octoling Wig Doom Slayer Helmet + Armor Note: You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.). Game-balance adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters. Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available for the Nintendo Switch.

