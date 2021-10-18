Elden Ring Delayed to February 25, 2022 - News

/ 489 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer From Software have delayed Elden Ring from January 21, 2022 to February 25. A closed network test was also announced.

"Elden Ring will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations," said From Software. "Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov."

Bandai Namco Entertainment added in a separate message, "The depth of the game and the degree of freedom in strategy exceeded the initial expectations, hence it has been decided to extend the development time for final adjustments thus moving the release date to February 25, 2022."

The closed network test will lets players have a chance to play the opening hours of the game, while testing out the online servers ahead of launch. You can register here.

View the closed network test announcement trailer below:

Check out the closed network test schedule below:

North America:

November 12 from 3:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. PT

November 12 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. PT

November 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT

November 14 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT

November 14 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. PT

Europe:

November 12 from 12:00 to 15:00 CET

November 13 from 4:00 to 7:00 CET

November 13 from 20:00 to 23:00 CET

November 14 from 12:00 to 15:00 CET

November 15 from 4:00 to 7:00 CET

Japan:

November 12 from 20:00 to 23:00 JST

November 13 from 12:00 to 15:00 JST

November 13 from 4:00 to 7:00 JST

November 14 from 20:00 to 23:00 JST

November 15 from 12:00 to 15:00 JST

Important message:



ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov.



The #ELDENRING Team — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

The Golden Order has been broken. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.

Elden Ring, developed by FromSoftware Inc. and produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG and FromSoftware’s largest game to date, set within a world full of mystery and peril.

Key Features:

A New Fantasy World – Journey through the Lands Between, a new fantasy world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the influential Dark Souls video game series, and George R. R. Martin, author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Unravel the mysteries of the Elden Ring’s power. Encounter adversaries with profound backgrounds, characters with their own unique motivations for helping or hindering your progress, and fearsome creatures

– Journey through the Lands Between, a new fantasy world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the influential Dark Souls video game series, and George R. R. Martin, author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Unravel the mysteries of the Elden Ring’s power. Encounter adversaries with profound backgrounds, characters with their own unique motivations for helping or hindering your progress, and fearsome creatures World Exploration in the Lands Between – Elden Ring features vast fantastical landscapes and shadowy, complex dungeons that are connected seamlessly. Traverse the breathtaking world on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players, and fully immerse yourself in the grassy plains, suffocating swamps, spiraling mountains, foreboding castles and other sites of grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title.

– Elden Ring features vast fantastical landscapes and shadowy, complex dungeons that are connected seamlessly. Traverse the breathtaking world on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players, and fully immerse yourself in the grassy plains, suffocating swamps, spiraling mountains, foreboding castles and other sites of grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title. Genre-Defining Gameplay – Create your character in FromSoftware’s refined action-RPG and define your playstyle by experimenting with a wide variety of weapons, magical abilities, and skills found throughout the world. Charge into battle, pick off enemies one-by-one using stealth, or even call upon allies for aid. Many options are at your disposal as you decide how to approach exploration and combat.

A free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version will be available for players who purchase Elden Ring on PlayStation 4, and SmartDelivery will be supported for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles