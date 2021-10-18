PS5 Outsells Switch in the US to End 33 Month Streak - Sales

/ 1,205 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in September 2021 in terms of unit sales and dollars, according to figures from NPD. NPD includes the dates for the five week period of August 29 through October 18.

The PlayStation 5 is the best-selling hardware platform in 2021 through September in terms of dollars, while the Nintendo Switch is number one in units sold.

With the PlayStation 5 as the best-selling hardware platform in September does mean the Nintendo Switch streak of 33 months at number one has been broken. The last time a console outsold the Nintendo Switch was the PlayStation 4 in November 2018.

"PlayStation 5 was the best-selling hardware platform of September in both units and dollars," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. "PlayStation 5 is the best-selling hardware platform of 2021 year-to-date in dollars, while Nintendo Switch leads in units."

He added, "September 2021 snaps the remarkable 33 consecutive month streak that Nintendo Switch was the market's leading platform in hardware unit sales. November 2018 was the last month a platform other than Nintendo Switch led the market in unit sales (PlayStation 4)."

Overall spending on video games increased three percent year-over-year from $4.25 billion to $4.36 billion. Year-to-date spending increased 12 percent compared to 2020 from $37.74 billion to $42.28 billion.

"eptember 2021 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories grew 3% when compared to a year ago, reaching an September record $4.4 billion," said Piscatella. "YTD spending reached $42.3B, a 12% increase versus a year ago."

He added, "Hardware was once again a primary driver of spending gains in September, increasing 49% compared to a year ago. Mobile and Subscription offset declines across other segments to keep content spending flat versus a year ago."

Overall spending on hardware increased 49 percent year-on-year to from $276 million to $412 million. Year-to-date spending on hardware has increased 49 percent compared to 2020 from $2.29 billion to $3.41 billion.

"September 2021 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories grew 3% when compared to a year ago, reaching an September record $4.4 billion," said said Piscatella. "YTD spending reached $42.3B, a 12% increase versus a year ago."

Spending on video game content in September 2021 is flat year-over-year from at $3.78 billion. Year-to-date spending on content has increased 10 percent from $33.84 billion to $37.11 billion.

Spending on video game accessories is down 12 percent in September 2021 to $171 million, while year-to-date spending is up nine percent to $1.76 billion. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller was the best-selling accessory in September in terms of dollar sales. The PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller White is the best-selling accessory in 2021.

"The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller repeated as the best-selling accessory of September, while the PS5 DualSense Wirelesss Controller White remains the best-selling accessory of 2021 year-to-date," said Piscatella.

Madden NFL 22 was the best-selling game in the US in September 2021 on the overall charts, PlayStation charts, and Xbox charts for the second straight month. It is now the second best-selling game on 2021.

"Madden NFL 22 repeated as the best-selling game of the month," said Piscatella. "It now ranks as the #2 best-selling game of 2021 year-to-date, and is the 4th best-selling title of the 12 month period ending September 2021. Madden NFL 22 led on both PlayStation and Xbox."

The next two spots on the overall charts were for the debut of two new sports games. FIFA 22 debuted in second place, followed by NBA 2K22 in third place.

Tales of Arise debuted in fourth place on the overall charts and set a new launch month record in terms of dollar sales for the franchise.

"Tales of Arise set a new launch month dollar sales record for any Tales Of franchise release," said Piscatella. "Tales of Arise ranked as the 4th best-selling game of September 2021."

Diablo II: Resurrected and Deathloop debuted in fifth and sixth places, respectively. Life is Strange: True Colors debuted in 10th place.

"Life is Strange: True Colors launched as September's #10 best-selling game," said Piscatella. "Life is Strange: True Colors generated the highest launch month dollar sales for any Life is Strange title to date."

Diablo Prime Evil Collection debuted in 12th place, followed by the debut of Sonic Colors Ultimate in 13th place. WarioWare: Get It Together! debuted in 15th place.

"WarioWare: Get It Together debuted as the 15th overall best-selling game of Sept, while also ranking 2nd on Switch," said Piscatella. "WarioWare: Get It Together achieved the highest launch month sales for a WarioWare franchise release since WarioWare Smooth Moves in January 2007."

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for September 2021:

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for September 2021:

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for September 2021:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for September 2021:

Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2021 to date:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles