PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison - September 2021

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

PS5 Vs. PS4 Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 470,730 - PS5

Total Lead: 369,678 - PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 12,459,653

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 12,089,975

September 2021 is the 11th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 470,730 units. The PlayStation 5 is currently ahead by 369,678 units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 12.46 million units in 11 months, while the PlayStation 4 sold 12.09 million units. Month 11 for the PlayStation 5 is September 2021 and for the PlayStation 4 is September 2014.

The PlayStation 4 did not reach current PlayStation 5 sales until month 12 when it sold 13.21 million units.

The PlayStation 4 crossed 20 million in month 17, 30 million in month 25, and 40 million in month 31. The PlayStation 4 has sold 116.56 million units to date.

