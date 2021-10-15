Crysis Remastered Trilogy Available Now - News

/ 346 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher and developer Crytek has released Crysis Remastered Trilogy, which includes Crysis Remastered, Crysis 2 Remastered, and Crysis 3 Remastered, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store. It is priced at $49.99 / €49.99.

Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered are also available individually for $29.99 / €29.99 each. Crysis Remastered is already available on all those platforms.

View the launch trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles