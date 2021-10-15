Neptunia Rail Shooter Dimension Tripper Neptune: TOP NEP Announced for PC - News

Publisher Idea Factory International and developer Frontier Works have announced Dimension Tripper Neptune: TOP NEP for PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2022.

The game is a rail shooter based on the Neptunia series. It will support English and Japanese languages.

Here is an overview of the game:

Guide Older Neptune as she takes to the skies with the help of her state-of-the-art Generator Unit! Combat through five unique stages and bosses based on the Gamindustri Nations. Blast through fast-moving obstacles and even fight some familiar Neptunia enemies and bosses! And if you gather enough coins on each stage, a friend will assist you on attacks. Challenge yourself and see what your highest score can be! Now, put on your gaming goggles, Maverick, and ready up for the wildest Neptunia ride of your life!

Key Features:

A Familiar Dimension Goes Old School – Older Neptune embarks on a new rail shooter adventure! Play through five different stages inspired by the greatest Nations of Gamindustri. Watch out for the big bosses, including Neptune’s least favorite food, a giant eggplant!

– Older Neptune embarks on a new rail shooter adventure! Play through five different stages inspired by the greatest Nations of Gamindustri. Watch out for the big bosses, including Neptune’s least favorite food, a giant eggplant! That Makes Cents – Control Older Neptune toward the special coins to fill up your coin gauge. Once filled, the character shown above your coin gauge will appear for a limited time to help you take down some baddies. Unlock all 9 possible friends and use them to take down enemies!

– Control Older Neptune toward the special coins to fill up your coin gauge. Once filled, the character shown above your coin gauge will appear for a limited time to help you take down some baddies. Unlock all 9 possible friends and use them to take down enemies! Can You Beat Your High Score? – It’s not a Neptunia game without any challenges! See how many levels you can do and try to beat your previous high score. Keep a close eye on your HP bar because obstacles, flying bullets, and mischievous enemies can lunge at you at any moment. Once you lose all your lives, it’s game over!

