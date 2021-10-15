Dying Light Next-Gen Update in Development - News

/ 165 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Techland via Twitter in response to a question about adding 60 FPS to the next-generation consoles for Dying Light revealed a next-gen patch is in the works. More details on the patch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be released soon.

The developer is currently focused on putting the finishing touches on the sequel to Dying Light, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 4, 2022.

We're currently working on a next-gen patch for Dying Light 1 - more details coming in the future :) — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) October 14, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles