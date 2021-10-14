Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Mode Details Released - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have released details on the Hazard Zone mode in Battlefield 2042.

View the Hazard Zone official trailer below:

Read the details below:

A tense, squad-focused survival experience, Battlefield Hazard Zone combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox.

How it Works

Inserted as a four-member squad, you must locate and retrieve critical Data Drives scattered throughout the battlefield, while fighting opposing squads with the same objective and Occupying Forces. Succeed by gathering the Data Drives and choosing when to extract before a storm overtakes the area in this high-stakes, one-life experience. Every bullet, every skirmish, and every decision counts.

Strategize and Equip Specialist Selection – Every decision in Hazard Zone counts, and that starts with the Specialists you and your squad choose to take into battle. Balance your squad and skills carefully before you deploy. Weapons and Equipment – Even the best squad needs the right tools to get the job done—and Hazard Zone is no different. Choosing wisely at this stage can make the difference between success and failure. Tactical Upgrades – This is where you can really give yourself an edge. Spend your Dark Market Credits to make sure you and your squad have the optimal weapon loadouts and Tactical Upgrades before combat even begins.

Insert You’ve selected your Specialists, weapons, equipment, and upgrades—now it’s time for your squad to deploy on all 7 Battlefield 2042 maps and see just how prepared you really are.

Retrieve You and your squad insert with one mission—securing the capsules and retrieving the Data Drives inside. Watch out for rival squads with the same objective and Occupying Forces who will guard the contents with their lives.

Extract Retrieving the Data Drives is one thing, holding onto them long enough to make it to extraction is another. Two extraction windows are available per match at randomized locations —it’ll take all of your skills, tactical planning, and maybe a little luck to make it out alive.

Rewards With great risks comes great rewards, and Hazard Zone offers plenty of both. The more intel you gather, the more XP and Dark Market Credits you earn. The latter means better equipment for you and your squad in the next match.



Additional Mode Features

Uplinks – Give your squad an edge in battle with Uplinks – laptops scattered throughout the map that are collectable and able to be used whenever you might need a little extra support. Three types of Uplinks will be available at launch: Vehicle, Ranger, and Reinforcement Uplinks.

– Give your squad an edge in battle with Uplinks – laptops scattered throughout the map that are collectable and able to be used whenever you might need a little extra support. Three types of Uplinks will be available at launch: Vehicle, Ranger, and Reinforcement Uplinks. Reinforcement Uplinks – Specific Uplinks can bring back downed squadmates. These Reinforcement Uplinks can be collected and then used at any time, just deploy from your call-in tablet and wait for the timer to countdown, then all your downed squadmates will parachute back to the fight.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles