Quake Free Next-Gen Update Out Now, Adds 4K and 120 FPS

Bethesda announced the free next-generation update for Quake is now available on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Anyone who purchased the game on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade for free.
The next-gen update adds 4K resolution and 120 frames per second to all the Xbox Series X|S and PS5. The Xbox version also support Xbox Play Anywhere, while the PS5 supports DualSense Adaptive Trigger and integrated speakers.
Read an FAQ on the next-gen update:
Navigate to the Games menu on the PlayStation 5 home screen and select the Quake game hub
Select the (…) overflow menu and select "PS5|Full|Quake PS5 Upgrade"
The PlayStation 5 version will start downloading
You will receive a system notification after the PlayStation 5 version has installed
Once the PlayStation 5 version is fully installed, you will see a "Play Game" button on the game hub
From your PlayStation 5, search the PlayStation Store for "Quake"
You will see the word "Purchased" on the PlayStation 5 product tile for Quake
Select the PlayStation 5 tile to launch the product page, then select "Download"
The PlayStation 5 version will start downloading
You will receive a system notification after the PlayStation 5 version has installed
Once the PlayStation 5 version is fully installed, you will see a "Play Game" button on the game hub
Actually up to 4K. Not sure if that is embarrassing or not for such an ancient game.
You're misinterpreting what that means. They say up to 4K because a lot of people have different resolution TVs and monitors, so the resolution can vary all the way up to 4K, and not to say 8K. If you have a 4K TV, it's gonna run at a locked 4K. 120fps if you have a compatible TV/monitor too.
It doesn't mean the resolution of the game on next-gen consoles is constantly changing from 1800p all the way up to 4K.
I remember a lot of comments and even some news articles saying Smart Delivery was nothing more than a marketing gimmick lol good times