Disney and Lucasfilm Teasing Star Wars Video Game Debut for December

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced the "Bring Home the Bounty" campaign. It is a worldwide consumer products, games, and publishing campaign that will debut new Star Wars toys, collectibles, books, apparel, and more.

New reveals will happen every Tuesday from now until December 28. An image teasing the announcements points to something video game related to be announced on December 14. It isn't known if it will be a new title or showcasing an already announced Star Wars game.

"With the Lucasfilm 50th anniversary coming to a close this year, we wanted to find a way to celebrate all of our beloved characters and stories from the classic to the new and everything in-between," said Paul Southern, the Senior Vice President of Franchise & Licensing at Lucasfilm.

"There will be something to excite every Star Wars fan this year with such a wide assortment of items to enjoy and engage with, whether fans are adding to their own collections or scouring for the perfect gift."

